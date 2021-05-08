Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $11,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,307 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $51.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

CASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

