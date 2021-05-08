ZENZO (ZNZ) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges. ZENZO has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $13,726.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00068211 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00065634 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.48 or 0.00324753 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00043483 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.