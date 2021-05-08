Zeit Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Zeit Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Zeit Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 176,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,163,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares during the last quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Petix & Botte Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 78.6% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $177.39 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $86.95 and a 52-week high of $177.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.26.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

