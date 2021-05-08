Zeit Capital LLC Sells 298 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Zeit Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.3% of Zeit Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,711,000 after buying an additional 5,973,604 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,027,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 291,570 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,670 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,147,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,031,000 after acquiring an additional 546,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,499,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,583,000 after acquiring an additional 54,803 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $63.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.05.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

