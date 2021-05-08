Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,831 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.01% of Zebra Technologies worth $262,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.57.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total transaction of $473,926.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total value of $86,301.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,063.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $488.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $488.23 and a 200-day moving average of $419.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $215.52 and a 52 week high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

