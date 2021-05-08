ZClassic Trading 8.3% Higher This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $5.01 million and approximately $28,373.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00000936 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.55 or 0.00546684 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.18 or 0.00227551 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.61 or 0.00264457 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011373 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,190,053 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

