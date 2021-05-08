Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €97.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €97.00 ($114.12) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Independent Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €100.94 ($118.75).

FRA ZAL opened at €86.68 ($101.98) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is €88.05. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

