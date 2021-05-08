Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Sells $10,043,837.48 in Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Ying Du sold 62,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.57, for a total transaction of $10,043,837.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,689,209.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ying Du also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zai Lab alerts:

On Wednesday, April 7th, Ying Du sold 21,936 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $2,948,637.12.

On Monday, April 5th, Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $6,408,432.96.

Zai Lab stock opened at $158.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.30 and its 200-day moving average is $136.55. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $62.89 and a 1 year high of $193.54. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.19 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Zai Lab by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zai Lab by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Zai Lab by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Zai Lab by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.