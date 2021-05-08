Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) Trading 300.9% Higher

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) traded up 300.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20.

Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

