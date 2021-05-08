Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. Universal Insurance has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $457.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Universal Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Universal Insurance by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,111,000 after purchasing an additional 218,514 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Universal Insurance by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 485,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 203,562 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $2,263,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $1,063,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

