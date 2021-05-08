Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $1,163,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 865,762 shares in the company, valued at $41,954,826.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $434,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 876,622 shares in the company, valued at $47,661,938.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,466 over the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,610,000 after acquiring an additional 214,080 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,442,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,909 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,742 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,511,000 after purchasing an additional 428,591 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,012,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,613,000 after purchasing an additional 273,434 shares during the period.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

