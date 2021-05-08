Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sprott (NYSE:SII) to “Buy”

Sprott (NYSE:SII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sprott Inc. is an alternative asset manager as well as precious metal investor. It provide investors with specialized investment strategies which include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage, through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia. Sprott Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SII. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Sprott stock opened at $46.12 on Thursday. Sprott has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 60.69.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Sprott had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $29.67 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sprott will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SII. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 110.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

