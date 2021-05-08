Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) to “Buy”

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.65. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%. Research analysts forecast that MFA Financial will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,292,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,341,000 after acquiring an additional 274,945 shares in the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new position in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,536,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in MFA Financial by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,738,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,216,000 after buying an additional 1,058,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,924,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 235,750 shares during the period. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MFA Financial (MFA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.