Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) to “Buy”

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ASAZY. Kepler Capital Markets cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.35%. Equities analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.