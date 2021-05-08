Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get Ocugen alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OCGN. HC Wainwright upgraded Ocugen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital cut Ocugen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ocugen has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.44.

NASDAQ OCGN opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. Ocugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 29,991 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $329,001.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 50,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 620,674 shares in the company, valued at $9,316,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 665,607 shares of company stock worth $8,390,799. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 53.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,422,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,797 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ocugen by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 169,454 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocugen (OCGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.