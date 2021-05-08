Zacks Investment Research Lowers Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

MOMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Momo from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Momo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded Momo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson lowered Momo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Momo in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Momo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.73.

Shares of MOMO opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. Momo has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00. Momo had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.61 EPS. Momo’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Momo will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Momo by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Momo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,222,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,459,000 after purchasing an additional 222,530 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Momo by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 375,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 85,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

