Zacks Investment Research Lowers Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IDEXY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Industria de Diseño Textil has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.15. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

