Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) to Hold

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. DZ Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $93.17 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $93.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.65. The stock has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

