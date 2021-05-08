Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) to Sell

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MonotaRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MonotaRO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of MonotaRO stock opened at $23.52 on Thursday. MonotaRO has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.16.

About MonotaRO

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

