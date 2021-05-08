Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Metropolitan Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of MCB stock opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. Metropolitan Bank has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.12.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 8,668 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $447,615.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey Gutman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,294 shares of company stock valued at $783,685. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,438,000 after acquiring an additional 57,122 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter worth $1,176,000. 55.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metropolitan Bank (MCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.