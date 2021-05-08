Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) to Sell

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities. Global Water Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Global Water Resources from $12.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Global Water Resources stock opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1,659.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 4.10%. Analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Global Water Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31,422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Global Water Resources by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 23,534 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Global Water Resources by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Global Water Resources by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global Water Resources by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

