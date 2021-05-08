Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arena is focused on developing its lead pipeline candidate — etrasimod. The company is progressing well with the candidate. Meanwhile, the fund from out-licensing of ralinepag to United Therapeutics is being used to support clinical development of this candidate. Meanwhile, its restructuring initiatives are prudent in our view. Moreover, expansion of pipeline looks encouraging. However, Arena’s pipeline candidates are a few years away from commercialization and any setback will have a negative impact on its prospects. With the withdrawal of Belviq, Arena has lost a stream of revenues making the company more dependent on successful development of its pipeline candidates. Estimates movement have been stable ahead of Q1 results. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.13.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $64.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.17 and a quick ratio of 23.17. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $214,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,546,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,879,000 after buying an additional 156,057 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 105,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

