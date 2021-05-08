Zacks: Brokerages Expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Steven Madden posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 247.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Steven Madden.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.12. The company had a trading volume of 356,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,011. Steven Madden has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $43.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -139.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other Steven Madden news, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $64,560.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,013.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 912,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,309,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,203 shares of company stock worth $1,287,661 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,446,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,754,000 after buying an additional 447,529 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,157,000 after buying an additional 149,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,490,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,620,000 after buying an additional 183,954 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,110,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,900,000 after buying an additional 16,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,228,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,405,000 after buying an additional 76,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.