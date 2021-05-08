Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.60. Gildan Activewear reported earnings per share of ($0.99) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 152.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 269,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.67. 732,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,621. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

