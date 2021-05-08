Zacks: Brokerages Expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities analysts expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to post $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $911.86 million. Continental Resources reported sales of $175.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 492.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year sales of $4.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $5.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.35.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 21.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 870,128 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,222,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,245,000 after buying an additional 1,129,084 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,223,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 616,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after buying an additional 213,986 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 47,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

CLR stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.45. 1,662,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,309. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $32.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

