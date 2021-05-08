Zacks: Brokerages Expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to report ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. AudioEye reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 30.03% and a negative return on equity of 233.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of AudioEye from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Maxim Group increased their target price on AudioEye from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other news, insider Carr Bettis sold 50,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $1,354,859.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,600.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 71,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,650 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEYE. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

