Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. WisdomTree Investments posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WETF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

WETF traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,459,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 104,237 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 658.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 96,036 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 459.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 347,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

