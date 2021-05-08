Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to report $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.16. Simulations Plus posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLP. TheStreet upgraded Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

Shares of SLP opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.94, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.53. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $90.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $1,752,240.00. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $421,700.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,860. Corporate insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $2,790,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $586,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

