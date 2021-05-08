Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,706,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $575.01 million, a P/E ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after buying an additional 2,329,590 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,405,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 817.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 517,645 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

