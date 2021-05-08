Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.07. Oceaneering International reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 107.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.76.

NYSE:OII traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,810. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $15.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 3.60.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $993,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 28.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 84,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

