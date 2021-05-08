Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.22 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 43.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HMLP. Danske upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.44. 95,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,331. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $547.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $17.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 97,781 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $777,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

