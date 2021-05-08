Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.05). CatchMark Timber Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTT. Zacks Investment Research raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of CTT traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 359,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.92 million, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.32. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

