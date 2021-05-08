Zacks: Analysts Expect Total Se (NYSE:TOT) to Announce $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Total Se (NYSE:TOT) to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Total’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.22. Total posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,000%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Total will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $5.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Total.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Total by 4.7% in the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Total by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Total by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Total by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Total by 5.8% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 5.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Total stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,987,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,953. Total has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.08 billion, a PE ratio of -21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

