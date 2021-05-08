Zacks: Analysts Expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to announce $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Texas Roadhouse reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $4.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Roadhouse.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.35.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $75,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $197,313.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,148,281.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,750 shares of company stock worth $10,827,183. 6.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

TXRH traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.63. 538,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $110.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.