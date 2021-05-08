Zacks: Analysts Expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.30. Old Second Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

OSBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other news, Director John Ladowicz sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $199,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William B. Skoglund sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $77,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $297,640. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

