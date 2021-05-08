Zacks: Analysts Expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will post $20.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.00 million. Cronos Group reported sales of $9.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $89.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.80 million to $105.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $148.81 million, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $220.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.36). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRON. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC lowered shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

Shares of CRON stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.69. 5,174,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,278,483. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 2.07.

In other news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 714,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $7,197,623.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,165,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,222,275.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,632,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,325,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,300,995 shares of company stock valued at $23,851,386 in the last three months. 7.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Cronos Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cronos Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Cronos Group by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.