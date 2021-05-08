Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). ZIOPHARM Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ZIOPHARM Oncology.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

ZIOP traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,694,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,146. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a market cap of $688.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.28. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $5.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 262.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

