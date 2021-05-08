Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vicor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Vicor reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vicor will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on VICR shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

VICR traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.75. 57,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,278. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.94 and a beta of 0.84. Vicor has a 1 year low of $50.67 and a 1 year high of $104.68.

In other news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 3,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $363,756.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,908,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,120,689.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $301,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,156 shares of company stock valued at $6,355,774. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

