Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.85 Million

Brokerages predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will announce sales of $60.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.50 million. Southside Bancshares posted sales of $62.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $243.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $242.30 million to $244.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $244.90 million, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $247.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

In related news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $409,585.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,911.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily S. Moore sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,117. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,585 shares of company stock valued at $929,018 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,824,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,690,000 after acquiring an additional 189,404 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $6,164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 146.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 84,962 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 36,507 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 22,771 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $42.27 on Friday. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

