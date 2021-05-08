Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $209.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will post $209.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200.90 million to $213.40 million. Huron Consulting Group reported sales of $217.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year sales of $875.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $874.50 million to $877.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $937.21 million, with estimates ranging from $902.60 million to $963.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HURN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of HURN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.66. 88,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,279. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.00. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $61.99. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $975,891.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,504,050.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,891,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,998,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after purchasing an additional 95,403 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 957,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,449,000 after purchasing an additional 62,420 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

