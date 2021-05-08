Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) will report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group posted earnings of ($1.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $57.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.49. Huazhu Group has a 12-month low of $29.94 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.80, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after buying an additional 34,629 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,064,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

