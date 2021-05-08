Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. CNX Resources posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,610,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,065. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.68. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.30.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

