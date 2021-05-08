Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.25 Million

Analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will report sales of $30.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.00 million and the lowest is $29.50 million. Civista Bancshares reported sales of $28.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year sales of $120.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.40 million to $123.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $119.05 million, with estimates ranging from $117.90 million to $120.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Civista Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,203,000 after buying an additional 67,870 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 53.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $366.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.98. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

