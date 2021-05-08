Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on YUM. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.94.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $121.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.18 and a 200-day moving average of $107.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $122.41.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,117 shares of company stock worth $5,801,286 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,914,000 after acquiring an additional 48,371 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.