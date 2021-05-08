Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Holdings Decreased by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd reduced its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 37,780 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd owned about 0.06% of Yum! Brands worth $19,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,914,000 after acquiring an additional 48,371 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

YUM stock opened at $121.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.06. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $122.41. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,117 shares of company stock worth $5,801,286 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

