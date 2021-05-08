YGGDRASH (YEED) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 8th. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $6.50 million and approximately $20,191.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YGGDRASH has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. One YGGDRASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YGGDRASH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00082125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00064439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00103308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $457.51 or 0.00778040 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,542.32 or 0.09425194 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00044977 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YGGDRASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YGGDRASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.