Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Yelp updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE YELP opened at $39.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.82. Yelp has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $43.86.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YELP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.42.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

