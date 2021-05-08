Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.25

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.25 and traded as high as C$12.81. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$12.80, with a volume of 2,635 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Yellow Pages from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 525.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$356.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.35.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$76.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

About Yellow Pages (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.