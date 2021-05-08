Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.50

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 11483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price target for the company. 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Get Yatsen alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $300.63 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth about $1,258,000. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new position in Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,650,000. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new position in Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,445,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,913,000. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,534,000.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.