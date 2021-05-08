Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.13

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.13 and traded as high as C$1.21. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.18, with a volume of 84,044 shares trading hands.

YGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cormark restated a “na” rating and set a C$2.00 target price (up previously from C$1.75) on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.46.

The company has a market capitalization of C$99.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.87.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$23.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.40 million. Analysts expect that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

